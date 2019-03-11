Portsmouth answers fans grievances after Checkatrade Trophy final ticket struggles 

Have your say

POMPEY fans have been experiencing issues while trying to get their hands on tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The match at Wembley Stadium against Sunderland will take place on Sunday, March 31, just less than three weeks from now.

Tickets for Portsmouth fans who had attended at least one previous Checkatrade game during the cup run as well as season ticket holders went on sale today.

However fans found themselves running into a catalogue of issues while trying to purchase tickets.

With numerous supporters reporting problems with the online ticketing service as well as Ticketmaster's phone line.

Pompey have since come out and offered answers to the grievances raised by frustrated fans.

Here is what they have said:

Why am I having problems buying tickets online?

Pompey have said that ‘season ticket holders and former shareholders are assigned a Client ID Number to input, along with their surname, to activate their Ticketmaster account’.

Season ticket holders can find their Client ID Number on their current season ticket card.

Former shareholders can find their Client ID Number on any previously purchased match tickets or confirmation emails.

With the club explaining that ‘where some supporters are having problems purchasing Wembley tickets online, it is often because they are registering for a new account, which will not hold their correct season ticket/shareholder privileges’.

Why are the Ticketmaster phone lines engaged when I try to buy tickets?

Pompey fans also struggled to get through to the phone line this afternoon, with some fans reporting that they had redialed upwards of 100 times.

The club have said that: ‘When the call queue is at full capacity, the lines will become engaged to stop fans incurring a large phone bill while waiting on hold.

‘Once you have been connected and are placed in a queue, then the average wait time is around five minutes.

‘Phone lines have been extremely busy throughout the day and we advise supporters to keep trying or to buy online.

‘Supporters can call 0844 848 1898 to buy tickets between 8am-8pm from Monday-Saturday (8am-6pm on Sundays). Calls cost 7p from landlines, but charges from mobile phones may be considerably more.’

Why are some seats not available for sale?

On social media some fans suggested that not many tickets were left as there were few options to choose from.

However the club has explained that this is because: ‘As per EFL standard practice, blocks were previously opened in sections – going from the north side of the stadium to the south – as demand dictated.

‘We have been in contact with the EFL who have agreed to make more blocks available.’

Who can I contact if my query has not been answered by the above?

If you have any further questions about Wembley tickets you should contact the club via email by sending your query to tickets@pompeyfc.co.uk.

Pompey say: ‘Our staff are working hard to reply to every query, but please remain patient if you do not receive an immediate response.'

