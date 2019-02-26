Bury manager Ryan Lowe has praised Pompey and opposite number Kenny Jackett ahead of tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie.

The League Two high-fliers are targeting a Wembley final as they host the League One Blues.

But Lowe is a big admirer of Pompey as a club and respects the work Jackett has done.

The Bury boss told the EFL website: ‘He is a fantastic manager, a fantastic guy who is managing a fantastic club in Portsmouth, and there is no way they should be in League One, they should be in the Championship, minimum.

‘The respect level when any manager comes here, or we go there, is always massive, and as a player I respected all my managers but as a manager now, I respect the managers a lot more for what they go through.

‘We know what Portsmouth are about, we respect them and, as I say, they are in the same boat as us. They are 90 minutes away from Wembley and I am sure that Kenny and his football club will want to get there.’

Bury have beaten three League One sides in the competition.

And the manager is hoping for the chance to take his family to Wembley.

Lowe added: ‘If we get there it will be an unbelievable achievement, I feel like it is an achievement now getting to the semi-finals, with all the clubs that were in it.

‘But I will allow the lads to get excited because we will use it as a motivational skill, you are one game away from Wembley, I want to take my family there and I know the players certainly do.’