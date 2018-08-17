Portsmouth arrival Ben Thompson is an ‘all-round midfielder who will fly into tackles’

Richard Cawley, sports editor of South London Press, gives the lowdown on Ben Thompson, who is set to move to Pompey on loan…

What you would have to say with Ben Thompson is that he’s done absolutely nothing wrong.

Ben Thompson. Picture: PA Images

He has been the victim of Millwall’s success on the pitch.

Thompson was a key part of the Lions’ success during their two seasons in League One – first reaching the play-off final in 2016 before being promoted the following campaign.

He has absolute bundles of energy and covers every area of the park. He also loves a tackle and works really hard on the pitch.

After Millwall got promoted, George Saville was signed and he was excellent in midfield last term.

Then there’s Sean Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe who are experienced Championship midfielders.

The problem for Ben is the team did so well that he never really got much of a look in.

Millwall were on fire in the second half of last season, just missing out on the play-offs.

If manager Neil Harris was selfish then he’d keen Thompson at the club having a safety net knowing he’s got a really good player to come into the team if needs be.

But now Thompson needs to be playing like he was earlier in his Lions career.

He’s a very good professional who hasn’t got the minutes he needs.

Harris has made it clear Thompson’s long-term future is at the Den and he’ll get better and better with more games.

Thompson is a huge Millwall fan and it’s always been his dream to play for the club.

He’s already achieved that but this loan move will be good for him.

Kenny Jackett was an excellent manager at Millwall and when you look at what he wants from his players, Thompson ticks so many of those boxes.

He’s going to a manager Harris knows well and obviously feels can help his development.

Thompson isn’t someone who you’d expect to pop up at the other end of the pitch.

He’s often said he wishes he could score more goals.

Thompson is all action, really tenacious. He gets all over the place, breaks up play and is good on the ball.

The area of his game he needs to work on is adding goals, although he has got it in him.

To be fair, Thompson scored twice last season but his game is about being a tenacious midfielder.

He’s a good all-round midfielder who will fly into tackles.

I’ve been told Thompson had a lot of League One clubs after him and a lot would have taken him last term.

For Portsmouth, it’s a really decent signing.