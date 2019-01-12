Portsmouth assess former Nottingham Forest keeper as Jackett speaks on Blackburn Rovers defender

Pompey are running the rule over keeper Dimitar Evtimov
The Bulgarian is training with the Blues after leaving League One rivals Burton Albion.
But Kenny Jackett has denied a move is imminent for Blackburn defender Paul Downing.
Pompey have been linked with Downing, who is available after falling down the defensive pecking order at Ewood Park.
Jackett said: ‘No, we’ve got Bryn signing on Monday but Paul Downing, no.
‘We have Evtimov who played against us for Burton.
‘He’s been in on trial with Luke McGee out injured. He’s a free agent.’