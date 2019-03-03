Joe Gallen has lifted the lid on Christian Burgess’ surprise appearance in Pompey’s victory over Bradford.

The centre-back looked set to miss the game after limping out of Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy semi-final victory at Bury with an ankle injury.

Burgess had wrote on Twitter that his setback was ‘better than expected’ the following day.

And the former Peterborough ace made a speedy recovery.

He declared himself fit on Friday, training with the Blues.

Boss Kenny Jackett and his medial staff were happy Burgess was over his complaint and he delivered another strong performance in the 5-1 rout of the Bantams.

Christian Burgess limped off against Bury - but made a speedy recover to face Bradford. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Assistant manager, Joe Gallen, said: ‘Christian was supposed to be injured but on Friday he came in and trained. He said he was fine.

‘I know he came off on Tuesday night and was on crutches but I have seen it before in terms of these recoveries.

‘I don’t know why he recovered but he came in on Friday and said he was fit.

‘We were very pleased for him to say that because he’s been playing really well and was part of us recording a couple of clean sheets in the previous games.

‘He trained on Friday and we were very happen.

‘Tuesday night he played and then on Friday we didn’t do a lot but he trained.’

A Ben Close double and goals from Gareth Evans, Tom Naylor and Jamal Lowe ensured Pompey picked up their first League One victory in nine games against Bradford.