Courtesy of data from Soccer Stats, we look at what percentage of Fratton Park has been full so far and how it compares to the other 23 League One clubs. Scroll and click through the pages - some clubs will surprise you:

1. Blackpool - 23rd Blackpool's average attendance this season is 3,560, which is 20.5% of Bloomfield Road's full capacity as supporters continue to protest against the owner. pa Buy a Photo

2. Rochdale - 22nd Rochdale's average attendance this season is 3,304, which is 32.2% of the Spotland Stadium's full capacity. pa Buy a Photo

3. Coventry City - 21st Coventry's average attendance this season is 11,712, which is 36% of the Ricoh Arena's full capacity. pa Buy a Photo

4. Charlton Athletic - 20th Charlton's average attendance this season is 10,382, which 38.3% of The Valley's full capacity. pa Buy a Photo

View more