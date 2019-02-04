Pompey are still waiting to hear the extent of Jack Whatmough’s injury.

The Blues are sweating over the severity of the defender’s knee problem after he limped off against Doncaster on Saturday.

The club’s medical department will not find out the results of an MRI scan until tonight at the very earliest.

Whatmough came off in the first half on Saturday, after feeling the left knee he’s twice had serious injuries with in the past.

Jackett is refusing to speculate on the extent of the problem until the club are furnished with the proper information to make an accurate assessment.

He said: ‘We will get the news late tonight or tomorrow morning when the specialist can look at it.

‘We hope that things are okay for Jack. He’s in the best hands anyway.

‘Of course there is (concern), but he signalled to come off as soon as he felt it.

‘He put his hand up a couple of times, kicked one into the stand and then come off.

‘There’s a bit of swelling there, so we have to wait and see what the opinion is from the specialist.

‘You can look at it many ways. The facts are there, but I can’t predict what will happen really. He came off straightaway and the knee is swollen.

‘So he sees a specialist and we see where we are late tonight or tomorrow.

‘In the end it would be prediction or guesswork, but he’s in the hands of the best people at the club anyway.’