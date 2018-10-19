Portsmouth bidding for national success

National glory is the target for Pompey in the Community’s walking football outfit in Nottingham.

The Blues’ 70-plus team are out for victory at the WFA National Championships in the east midlands on Sunday.

The squad, based out of Pompey’s Roko training base in Hilsea, are up against seven rivals from around the country.

And they will be aiming to make their mark with what is likely to be one of the oldest teams competing for honours.

That was underlined as they geared up for Nottingham with a strong showing at Havant’s 60-plus tournament.

Pompey went into that event with an average age of 74.5, but still picked up three wins and a draw from their seven fixtures.

Even more impressive was the efforts of Geoff Thwaites, with the player making up part of his side’s squad at the age of 84.

Pompey will expect to be competitive, however, as they go up against Birmingham, Weston & Desborough, Bramcote, Stamford & Boston, Sheffield United and Wales.

And there is even the prospect of a derby showdown with Eastleigh also in the competition.

Chairman Alan Scott spoke of the pride in the team at representing the city on the national stage, as they aim to add to a packed trophy cabinet.

Scott said: ‘We are very proud to be representing Portsmouth in this national competition.

‘It is a great recognition for the senior members of our club.

‘I think our average age, fitness and competitiveness says a lot for what we are trying to achieve with the benefits of walking football.’