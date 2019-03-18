Portsmouth-born midfielder James Ward-Prowse replaces Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson in England squad

James Ward-Prowse has been called into the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder will take the place of Jordan Henderson in Gareth Southgate’s squad, after the Liverpool man was forced to withdraw with an ankle injury.

Manchester City’s Fabian Delph and Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek had also withdrawn because of injury.

Ward-Prowse, 24, has been in fine form of late for the Blues’ arch-rivals Southampton as they aim to secure their Premier League status this season.

The former Oaklands Catholic School pupil has found the net six times in his last 10 appearances for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men, which has seen him rewarded with an international call-up.

Ward-Prowse was a Pompey season-ticket holder as a child and will aim to earn a second cap when the Three Lions take on the Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday or in next Monday’s meeting with Montenegro.

The Southampton midfielder made his senior bow in England’s friendly defeat to Germany in 2017 and has been capped at under-17, 19, 20 and 21 level.