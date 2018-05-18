Portsmouth-born Mount to train with Southgate's England squad

Have your say

Portsmouth-born Mason Mount has been called up to train with England next week ahead of the World Cup.

The attacking midfielder, who attended Purbrook Park school, was due to link up with the Three Lions' under-19 side in La Manga, Spain.

But the Chelsea talent has instead been invited to train with Gareth Southgate's senior side at St George's Park next week as they prepare for friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica before jetting off to Russia.

Mount was also mentioned by the England boss during his press conference on Thursday when listing youngsters on his radar.

The 19-year-old starred on loan for Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie this season.

He made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing 10 assists.

That's resulted in Mount - who was on Pompey's books as a child - being linked with PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, Werder Bremen, while Newcastle, QPR and Reading are interested in England.

However, he has been told to report back for pre-season with Chelsea.