Kenny Jackett admitted Omar Bogle’s recurring fitness issues are causing frustration.

The Pompey boss explained cramp issues are hindering his new striker and forcing him out of games.

That was the case as the Blues threw away a three-goal advantage in a damaging 3-3 draw with Southend on Saturday.

The result sees the winless run in the league extended to six games as two points were thrown away at Roots Hall.

Bogle once again looked a threat for Pompey and had a what looked a legitimate goal chalked off in the first-half.

The 25-year-old was forced off after the restart, however, after missing a clear chance to put the game to bed.

Jackett explained cramp was affecting Bogle when he went clear on goal in the 52nd minute.

That was part of thinking in changing the shape of his side, as he sent on Gareth Evans for the loanee with 15 minutes left.

Southend then hit back with two late goals which were a dagger blow to promotion ambitions.

Jackett said: ‘It was a bit frustrating for Omar.

‘He cramped up in the second half and was limping really.

‘He couldn’t find the power in his shot when he went through. It was a big chance.

‘He was feeling those calves and limping.

‘But he’ll get fitter the more he plays.

‘For us, we’ve been pleased with what he’s done.

‘We hope he can keep going and be at threat.

‘In the second period of games, we have to make sure we can get him through longer and longer to be effective.’

Jackett was disappointed Bogle’s first-half effort was ruled out after he was teed up by Anton Walkes.

Similarly, the Pompey boss felt there was a strong shout for a late penalty for handball from a long Walkes throw.

But Jackett felt those decisions shouldn’t detract from the fact his side should never have let their advantage slip.

He added: ‘The (Bogle) goal looked onside to me, but the referee hasn't given it.

‘There was that decision and it did look like a handball at the end from the long throw.

‘They haven’t gone for us and it works like that sometimes.

‘Similarly, though, we take our own responsibility.

‘It did look a penalty for their second. We’ve just bundled him over, when he wasn’t going anywhere. It’s frustrating.

‘We’ve switched off from the throw and Cox has got behind Clarke for the first one.

‘The third one looked a quality goal. We didn’t go with the runner, though, and got pulled about.

‘At 3-0 up we should close the game off.’