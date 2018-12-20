Portsmouth boss admits fault over Evans role

Have your say

Kenny Jackett admitted he should have seen Gareth Evans’ emergence as a number 10 sooner.

The Pompey boss feels it was a shortcoming on his part not to see the joint-top scorer’s suitability to a central attacking role earlier than he did.

Gareth Evans celebrates his goal against Barnsley Picture: Joe Pepler

Evans took his tally to the season to eight goals with the finish which harvested a point from the testing trip to Barnsley on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has been utilised behind striker Oli Hawkins for much of the campaign, with the switch to the middle proving a roaring success.

That follows on from last season where Evans was viewed as competition for Jamal Lowe to start on the right flank.

There’s little doubt the League Two title winner has proved a key component in Pompey’s table-topping form.

But there is some frustration on Jackett’s part he didn’t spot Evans’ attributes working well centrally at an earlier juncture.

Jackett said: ‘I perhaps could’ve put Evans into the 10 position earlier.

‘I didn’t spot that one early enough really. He could’ve helped us in there (last season).

‘He does bring energy and I perhaps should’ve have seen that last year in terms of the midfield.

‘For large spells it was either him or Jamal in the team.

‘He’s come inside now into that midfield three and his energy is good for a midfield player - very good.

‘He’s come in with a reasonable quota of goals as well.

‘I tried him left side and I tried him right side as well.

‘In the end it was one or the other - and I plumped for Jamal.

‘But now he brought a lot to us since being in that role and I’m pleased he’s settled into it nicely.’

Evans has now started seven league games on the spin for Pompey as they prepare for the visit of promotion rivals Sunderland on Saturday.

That former Fleetwood man has also seen league action in every game since missing out on the opening day against Luton at Fratton Park.

His regular starting role has allowed a relationship to develop with Tom Naylor and Ben Thompson in the middle of the park.

And Jackett noted how that continuity has helped their understanding to blossom.

The Blues manager feels the trio now have momentum to carry forward both in their work as a defensive unit and attacking force.

Jackett added: ‘I think for our three midfielders - Naylor, Evans and Thompson - there’s a good complement there.

‘They’ve sparked off each other to be constructive.

‘They’ve helped us negate the opposition but then promote our own attacks.

‘Thompson gets a bit of licence to do both. He should be scoring more goals.

‘Rather than having two players holding we do feel we can let one go and maybe create or score goals.’