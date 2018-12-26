Portsmouth boss admits swoop for Rochdale’s Cannon

Kenny Jackett has confirmed the signing of Andy Cannon.

The Rochdale midfielder signed a Pompey deal last week, although that cannot be ratified until the opening of the transfer window on January 1.

The 22-year-old represents the first recruit of next week’s window as the Blues aim to conduct business early.

He will challenge for the attacking three midfield spots in Jackett’s favoured 4-2-3-1 system.

And, speaking after today’s 2-0 defeat at Gillingham, the Blues boss admitted Cannon’s imminent arrival.

Jackett said: ‘Yes, we have agreed a deal with Rochdale (for Cannon) and it will be active on January 1.

‘He’s an attacking midfield player. He has been very variable at Rochdale, but in the main it has been as an attacking midfielder.

‘That has been his role, what he will bring here and how I see him.

‘We hope he will prove a good addition, I do like what he’s got. No disrespect to Rochdale, but getting someone from slightly below has in the past proved fruitful because those players do come in hungry.

‘We are looking forward to working for him when January comes. We do feel he will compete for those three (attacking) midfield places that will play.’

Cannon has played 125 times for Rochdale, scoring six times, since emerging through their youth set-up.

However, with the Pompey deal struck, he has not been named in Dale’s past two squads during the festive period.

The agreement is believed to be worth around £150,000, a fee the Blues are prepared to pay in respect of Cannon’s potential.

Regardless, he has fallen out of favour at Spotland this season, with just four of his 12 League One appearances coming as starts.

He has also twice appeared as a substitute against Pompey – in September’s league encounter and this month’s FA Cup clash.