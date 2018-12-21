Portsmouth boss awaits Millwall’s Ben Thompson verdict

Kenny Jackett has still to broach Ben Thompson’s Pompey future with parent club Millwall.

The Blues boss has been in ‘regular contact’ with opposite number Neil Harris, the former striker who played under him at The Den.

Pompey are waiting to learn whether Ben Thompson will remain. Picture: Joe Pepler

Yet the issue of Millwall potentially recalling Thompson next month has not been explored.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since arriving on a season-long loan from the Championship club in August.

However, with a standard clause enabling the midfielder to be recalled between January 5-20, there’s a fear Millwall could intervene.

In the meantime, Pompey continue to wait.

Jackett said: ‘I speak to Neil Harris on a pretty regular basis, just about Ben and how pleased I’ve been with him, giving a progress report from time to time.

‘It will be their situation, I am not sure whether that will be after the Christmas period, I don’t know really to be honest. The ball is in their court because it’s their player.

‘There has been no mention of it yet, we will see what happens over Christmas with them and how they react off it. They will let us know when it’s right.

‘I’m sure I’ll speak to Neil just after the Christmas period, there is no set date and they will be concentrating on their games.

‘The assessment is a constant one, the regular contact is there, he is very much a Millwall player – and they will decide.’

Thompson has made 22 appearances for Pompey so far, scoring once.