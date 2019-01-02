Portsmouth boss backed for successful January transfer window 

Tom Naylor is confident Kenny Jackett’s January recruitment will prove a success.

The Blues midfielder is certain the Pompey boss will bring in the right additions to bolster his side’s League One title charge.

Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

The window is now open, giving the Blues the opportunity to bring new faces to Fratton Park.

Andy Cannon has already arrived from Rochdale for a fee of around £150,000.

Pompey are also closing in on Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates on loan, while a striker is also on their wishlist as Joe Mason is expected to return to Wolves.

Jackett’s summer shopping proved shrewd, with the likes of Ronan Curtis, Craig MacGillivray and Lee Brown all joining.

Naylor also moved to the Blues from Burton Albion and has been a vital cog for the table-toppers this season.

And the midfielder has insisted his manager will again get his business spot on.

‘January is upon us now and the gaffer will know what he wants in his squad,’ Naylor said.

‘He’ll make the right decisions at the end of the day, and whatever additions he brings in will be good for the side and we go again.

‘We’ve got a few loan players in and the lads who arrived in the summer gelled straight away.

‘You can see that on the pitch and we have got loads of positives and togetherness in the changing room – we just need to keep going.

‘It all depends on who the gaffer brings in and who he has got in line to come in.

‘It’s not like anything is up at the minute because we’re sitting at the top of the league. There is a long way to and we need legs.’

Pompey’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon yesterday ensured they finished the festive period with nine points out of 12.

The Blues delivered victories over Sunderland, Fleetwood and the Wombles, while they suffered a Boxing Day defeat at Gillingham.

That’s a return that delighted Naylor – and now a few additional players will be a bonus.

He added: ‘This Christmas period has come around quick – it felt like I had a game every day!

‘It was a lot tougher than the past couple of years – obviously I’m getting older now.

‘It was a difficult situation and I’ve played every minute, which was nice.

‘We got nine points out of 12 and whatever players he brings in will be a bonus.’