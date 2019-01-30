Portsmouth boss believes Barnsley loanee Isgrove will have bit between his teeth 

Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Lloyd Isgrove arrives at Pompey with the bit between his teeth.

The winger has completed a loan move to Fratton Park from League One promotion rivals Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

New Pompey signing Lloyd Isgrove. Picture: Dan Smith/Portsmouth FC

The 26-year-old bolsters the Blues’ wide options after Andre Green (Aston Villa) and David Wheeler (QPR) returned to their parent clubs earlier this month.

Isgrove switches to Pompey after a frustrating first half of the season.

He featured just twice for the Tykes – his last appearance ironically coming against the Blues in December’s 1-1 draw.

Nevertheless, Jackett revealed he’s had the former Southampton man on his radar for a number of years.

And after being a forgotten man at Oakwell, the Pompey boss feels Isgrove will be hungry to impress at PO4.

Jackett said: ‘Lloyd’s a player I’ve followed for a number of years and seen in action plenty of times for Barnsley in League One.

‘He has got very good technique, can trouble defenders and is comfortable being used on either wing.

‘Lloyd’s at an age now where he’s coming into his peak and I’m sure he’ll be eager to prove himself at Pompey.’

Isgrove becomes Pompey’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris were captured on a permanent basis from Rochdale and Shrewsbury, while Omar Bogle joined on loan from Cardiff on Monday.

Read the lowdown on Isgrove here.