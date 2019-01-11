Portsmouth boss: Blackpool are genuine play-off contenders 

Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Blackpool are genuine League One play-off contenders.

Pompey welcome the Tangerines to Fratton Park tomorrow as they bid to continue their title charge.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues have a five-point lead at the summit of the table heading into the clash.

Jackett’s troops delivered a 2-1 win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in August.

But Terry McPhillips’ side went on a 13-match unbeaten run after that defeat and currently sit 11th in the table.

Pompey head into the game on the back of wins over Norwich and Southend in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy respectively.

And despite the visitors sitting 10 points outside the top six, Jackett reckons Blackpool are well in the promotion race.

The Blues boss said: ‘Our priority is the league and cup competitions help you in different ways.

‘They help with confidence and the development of the club but the league is our number-one priority and always has been.

‘For us, we really have to concentrate on this game.

‘Blackpool are a good side and since we played them earlier in the season, they’ve been on a great run based on a very solid defence.

‘There was some excellent recruitment last summer and Terry has done a very good job since picking it up.

‘They have a genuine chance of finishing in the top six.'

Since suffering a 2-0 loss to Gillingham on Boxing Day, Pompey have delivered four successive victories.

The Blues created a host of goalscoring chances at Priestfield but failed to capitalise.

Jackett revealed he made some tweaks following that defeat.

He added: ‘We had a lot of that game against Gillingham and a lot of chances.

‘Just getting chances isn’t enough – you need to finish them.

‘It showed there wasn’t too much wrong and need to make some adjustments.

‘We’ve done that since then and got ourselves back on track.

‘In terms of our attitude and determinations, the players’ dedication and focus has been good.

‘It’s going to need to be if we’re to continue our focus.’