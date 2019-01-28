Kenny Jackett admitted new signing Omar Bogle is a player he's been keeping tabs on for several years.

The 25-year-old forward today became Pompey's third signing of the transfer window, joining on loan from Cardiff until the end of the season.

Omar Bogle Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

He follows Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris through the door at Fratton Park and adds some much-need options in attack following the departures of Joe Mason, Andre Green and David Wheeler earlier in the window.

Bogle arrives after spending the first half of the season at Championship Birmingham.

They are one of five clubs the attacker has played for in recent seasons.

And Jackett said Bogle's a player he has followed since his breakthrough season with Grimsby in 2015-16.

Speaking to the Pompey website, the manager said: ‘We’re very pleased to have Omar and he’s someone that we’ve followed from his early days at Grimsby.

‘He’s got pace, he’s got power and a strong left-foot to score goals, so I’m looking forward to working with him.

‘It strengthens an area of the pitch where we were lacking in options and he makes a good addition to our front line.’