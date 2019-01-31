Portsmouth boss delighted to welcome Birmingham’s Solomon-Otabor to Fratton Park

Kenny Jackett has hailed Pompey acquisition Viv Solomon-Otabor – the club’s sixth new arrival in the January transfer window.

The Birmingham City winger has signed on loan for the remainder of the season, with the 23-year-old formalising his move to Fratton Park in the final hour of deadline day.

Solomon-Otabor has made 10 appearances for Garry Monk’s side this season but has found it hard to establish himself in the team.

He spent last season on loan at Blackpool, making 47 appearances and scoring five times for the Tangerines – including one in their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Pompey in November 2017.

The pacy winger can operate down both flanks and adds to Jackett’s attacking options, which had already been boosted this week by the arrivals of Omar Bogle, Lloyd Isgrove and James Vaughan.

Speaking to Pompey’s website, the manager admitted he was delighted to get the player on board.

Jackett said: ‘He’s an exciting young player who can be used on either side and impressed at this level with Blackpool last season.

‘But he’s been a bit frustrated at Birmingham and that’s because of the standard of wingers they have at the club.

‘We’re delighted to add a talented and pacy player to our group and he’ll be determined to prove that he can be part of Pompey’s future.’