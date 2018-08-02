Portsmouth boss delivers transfer target update

Have your say

Kenny Jackett doesn't see a new signing arriving before the weekend.

But the Pompey boss is anticipating a 'manic' period counting down to next Thursday's deadline for permanent transfer arrivals.

The Blues boss still has space in his squad for one or two additions as they ready themselves for the new campaign.

Conor Chaplin's future looks set to remain a central narrative, despite Coventry indicating they've called off their bid to land the striker.

Jackett remains interested in landing a striker with pace to boost his attacking options.

And an attacking midfielder remains a priority, with Brigton's Richie Towell the latest mentioned, with hopes of landing Newcastle's Sean Longstaff receding.

Jackett wouldn't be downcast if Pompey went with their current 22-man squad, with the 56-year-old satisfied with his options.

When asked if a signing was imminent, Jackett said: ‘It doesn't look it.

‘The phone is always there and maybe a deal or two can come back.

‘We are actively looking for one or two and, if that happens, then fine.

‘But if you are asking me do I think anyone will come in before Saturday, I don't think that will be the case.

‘I wouldn't want to be in a position where we have to do something, because that’s a tough one.

‘At some clubs you just have to do it and that’s it.

‘The players we do take have to really complement and supplement us.

‘We don’t have to (sign someone).

‘We’re not displeased with the attitude, quality or spirit of the players.

‘But, again between now and the end of even the loan window, there is room for one or two more.

‘We are actively looking.’

With the Football League season starting this weekend, Jackett sees that having an impact on the remaining days of the window.

The Pompey boss feels results, performances and injuries will be the catalyst for some managers to go to work.

He added: ‘Next week, to some degree, will be slightly manic.

‘Anything after Saturday night when people react off a result or injury, ourselves included.

‘Different things can happen and there’s build-up to that deadline for the league clubs.’

