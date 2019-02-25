Have your say

Pompey have been told to keep chasing their promotion dream.

Kenny Jackett believes a top two spot is still achievable for his team after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

The result means the Tykes maintain their five-point gap and occupy the second automatic slot to go up along with Luton

With a dozen games remaining, Jackett still anticipates further twists and turns in the race to reach the Championship.

He said: ‘We have to keep chasing.

‘We need the sprint finish we keep on talking about.

‘But Portsmouth is the type of club that can get momentum late on.

‘We’re going to need that with a dozen games left.

‘We’re going to need that strong finish.’

A big plus from the Barnsley draw was the reaction of the home crowd to what they saw from their side.

The tension was palpable during last Tuesday’s draw with Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park, but the Fratton faithful liked what they saw from the team against Daniel Stendel’s side.

Jackett noted how creating a similar environment through the run-in will be important.

He added: ‘It was a high quality game against a strong team.

‘The performances have to be there to justify optimism.

‘Lately there’s some evidence the performances, energy and balance is there.

‘There’s signs we can get the defending and control through the middle to be classed as a good team.

‘Performances have to keep improving, and they can, because a strong finish is needed and this is a club which is capable of gaining momentum.

‘You could see that in the second half on Saturday when the supporters saw us come out and play well.

‘The fans will get behind us when that happens.’