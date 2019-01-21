Have your say

Kenny Jackett has dismissed suggestions of a move for Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan.

Claims of interest in the out-of-favour striker emerged on social media during Sunday evening.

Hogan was signed by Villa from Brentford in a £9m deal in January 2017.

However, he has made just six appearances during the current Championship campaign.

And while Pompey are on the hunt for a centre-forward, Jackett insists Hogan is not in the frame.

He said: ‘Hogan is not one we have enquired about.

‘I have spoken to the Aston Villa people with regards to Andre (Green) in the last week or so about calling him back, but he (Hogan) is not one we have gone for.

‘I don’t know what his wages are, I believe he went for £9m (from Brentford).

‘He’s out of the side and is a centre-forward, but is not one that is coming to us.’