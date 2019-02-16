Portsmouth boss disappointed as side throw away three-goal lead in damaging draw

Kenny Jackett rued the lapses which saw Pompey throw a three-goal lead away at Southend.

The Blues were held to a hugely-disappointing 3-3 draw, after racing into a 3-0 lead in 31 minutes.

It’s a dagger blow to their automatic promotion hopes and Jackett wasn’t hiding from that after the game.

He said: ‘To be 3-0 up and ultimately not win the game is very disappointing. We understand that.

‘The team-sheet showed not many defensive players for both sides and I did think it would be quite open.

‘It was a game with a lot of chances and a lot of goals - that was the case right from the first minute to the end.

‘We’ve got ourselves in a great position and it could’ve been further with a disallowed goal decision against us, as well as a handball at the end.

‘We’re disappointed, though. We should see these games out.

‘The goals individually are disappointing to give away.’