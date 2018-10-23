Portsmouth boss’ disappointment with Burton outcome

Kenny Jackett revealed his disappointing after failing to beat Burton at Fratton Park.

In an often high-energy match, the Blues headed into the interval 1-0 up following Oli Hawkins’ header.

However, two goals in four minutes from the visitors turned the game on its head shortly into the second half.

Pompey would trail for just five minutes before Matt Clarke headed home Gareth Evans’ corner for a 57th minute leveller.

Yet there was to be no winner from the hosts, despite pouring forward and putting plenty of pressure on the Brewers’ goal.

And the draw leaves Pompey four points clear at the top of League One.

Jackett said: ‘You are always looking to win, you are always looking to win whether home or away, but in particularly your home games.

‘At times we had a good temp going, a lot of effort from the players and we accept the point and move on.

‘After that the response of the players was very good and got back into the game, got some good tempo and unfortunate not to win it.

‘Once we went 2-1 down, we deservedly got the equaliser and were unlucky, the ball just wouldn’t fall for us in the box, yet it was a good tempo going into our own fans.

‘We were unlucky in that period not to win the game, but we really did push on, I am pleased with the players with that.’