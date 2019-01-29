Have your say

Kenny Jackett admitted he took encouragement from Pompey's second-half performance - despite a 3-2 defeat at the hands of League One leaders Luton.

The Blues endured a Hatters onslaught during the first half at Kenilworth Road but somehow managed to find themselves just a goal down at the break following James Collins’ 39th-minute opener.

The manager rang the changes at half-time, replacing Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans with debutant Omar Bogle and Dion Donohue.

And that had the desired affect, with Ronan Curtis and Cardiff loanee Bogle both netting.

Yet it wasn’t enough as both strikes were cancelled out by Collins and substitute George Moncur.

That condemned the Blues to a third league defeat in a row.

But Jackett was plased with the response of his side after a difficult opening half against the Hatters.

He said: ‘I felt Luton deserved their 1-0 lead.

‘I had no complaints with that.

‘Obviously, the centre-forward change really helped us and changed the momentum and I thought in the second half we created more chances than he have perhaps in the previous two-and-a-half games.

‘And that’s the encouraging thing.

‘The free-kick at the edge of the box (for Moncur’s winner) was soft, very soft, but ultimately then through a lot of bodies, Moncur has struck it sweetly.

‘It was a crucial goal and one we couldn’t recover from.

‘In terms of the performance in the second half, Omar helped us.

‘I’m pleased for him and getting a goal will help his confidence.

‘He gave us some forward momentum and gave us a platform to play off.

‘It was very encouraging and we looked a threat.’