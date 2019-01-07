Portsmouth boss expecting Championship attack for prized assets

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is prepared to fend off the Championship clubs ready to swoop for his prized assets.

The Pompey boss expects second-tier outfits to make moves for his key players this month.

Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

But Jackett is adamant he can keep the men central to his side’s bid to reach the Championship.

Jamal Lowe has been linked with the likes of West Brom, Middlesbrough, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Transfer talk has also surrounded Matt Clarke and Ronan Curtis, although Jackett is clear no enquiries have been made.

The Blues manager knows that is unlikely to remain the case, however, but is in a strong position when it comes to keeping his squad together.

Jackett said: ‘Every club will be looking at ins, outs and speculation.

‘We hope that’s all it is - just speculation.

‘As ever, we’ll deal with as and when it happens.

‘It is part of the transfer window, particularly at clubs who are doing well because the next level have probably got eyes on picking you off.

‘Financially above me it’s a very well structured club.

‘There isn’t any pressure on me to sell players other than for football reasons, which is good.’