Portsmouth boss: fans’ favourite’s best days could still be ahead of him 

Have your say

There’s no reason why Gareth Evans’ best playing days can’t be ahead of him.

That is the verdict of Pompey boss Kenny Jackett, who feels there could be more to come from the fans’ favourite.

Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

Evans has been a vital cog during the Blues’ League One play-off push this season.

Before yesterday’s trip to Plymouth, the midfielder had made 39 appearances, scored 10 times and registered six assists in his new-found number-10 role.

If he keeps up his current form, Evans will finish the campaign with his best-ever goal haul.

That came when he notched 13 for Macclesfield in 2008-09.

Pompey’s chief aim is to earn promotion into the Championship this season.

That’s a level that has eluded Evans during his career to date, and he’ll be 31 by the time next term starts.

However, Jackett believes it would be a great opportunity for the former Fleetwood talent to play in the second tier.

And the Blues boss believes Evans may yet have hit his pinnacle despite being in his 30s.

‘You hit your peak at different times,’ said Jackett.

‘It’s maybe easy to say that someone hits a certain age, has never played at a certain level and they never will.

‘But it doesn’t always quite work that way.

‘Sometimes when you’re in your 30s then you’re at your best – it can work out that way.

‘If we were to get into the Championship at any stage over the next X amount of years.

‘It’s always going to be our ambition to do that and we’re always going to be competing.

‘For Gareth to go and have a go at the Championship then it would be great.

‘There’s no reason why he can’t play his best football in his 30s as well because he is fit enough, your body keeps going then you can only benefit from having experience.

‘Gareth has found a good home here, if you like.

‘He is well respected, is a very versatile player and everyone has a lot of time for him.

‘It would be great if he could continue that. He is a big fans’ favourite and rightly so.’

Evans’ contract at Fratton Park expires at the end of the season.

Nathan Thompson’s deal also runs out in June.

The League Two title winner has expressed his desire to remain on the south coast, after being signed by Paul Cook in July 2015.

Jackett also wants to keep Evans at Pompey – no matter what division the club are playing in next season.

The Pompey boss revealed negotiations are still ongoing and both parties are trying to find common ground before putting pen to paper.

Jackett added: ‘They’re going okay and we are still talking.

‘Him and Nathan Thompson are both in discussions and hopefully with a positive conclusion because Gareth is a player I have got a lot of time for.

‘We’re negotiating and finding some common ground.

‘We can do that because we do have a lot of time for him.’