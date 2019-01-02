Portsmouth boss: Fratton faithful inspired us

Kenny Jackett applauded the Fratton faithful for inspiring Pompey’s maiden win of 2019.

A New Year’s Day 2-1 triumph over AFC Wimbledon has extended the Blues’ lead at the League One summit to five points.

Yet Kwesi Appiah’s stunning 75th-minute leveller threatened to deflate the Fratton Park occasion.

The striker’s spectacular shot from long distance reflected a massively-improved second-half display from Wally Downes’ strugglers.

However, the home support rallied around Jackett’s men to lift them to victory through Ronan Curtis’ goal five minutes later.

And Jackett was quick to pay tribute to fans’ crucial role.

He said: ‘It was a great win for us and I was really pleased with the crowd.

‘They were good all the way through, our crowd always are, but in particular when Wimbledon were coming back into the game and got the equaliser.

‘They really lifted us then when we needed them and I felt that was a key.

‘During that early period when Wimbledon came back into the game, there were two big chances, one where Ronan Curtis was through and Evans’ right foot and usually he is a very, very good finisher.

‘It looked like we needed one of those chances to go in to give us some momentum in the second half.

‘When you do miss chances it encourages the opposition and they got back into the game with a fantastic strike, but we found a way after that – and credit to the players.’

It means Pompey have claimed nine points from a possible 12 over the Christmas period, extending their lead in the process.

Yet they endured some testing moments against a Wimbledon side who slipped to the foot of League One following the defeat.

Jackett added: ‘It was tough and you don’t win games of football easily.

‘We deserved our lead in the first half, we controlled it quite well. Perhaps with the balls up and around their box, and particularly in the wide areas, we didn’t get them in well enough or with enough quality.

‘After the break they got on top of us slightly in midfield and scored a fantastic goal from a great strike, there was nothing the keeper could do about it, an unstoppable one, which obviously lifted them.

‘But the sign of a good team is you respond and find a winner – which was an excellent one from Curtis.’