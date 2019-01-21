Kenny Jackett has delivered his backing for David Wheeler.

The attacker endured a frustrating full league debut for Pompey in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Oxford United.

David Wheeler will be handed another opportunity to impress against Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

Initially instructed to operate on the right of the attacking three, the QPR loanee moved to a striking role after the interval.

He was replaced on 58 minutes by Brett Pitman, who would claim the Blues’ consolation.

Wheeler will again be handed a start in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Peterborough (7pm).

And Jackett is convinced the 28-year-old can thrive with a run in the side.

He said: ‘On Saturday he played on the right wing and and then as centre-forward, but it was quite difficult to get into the game.

‘Dave’s a good player and will need a run of games to show his best – as does everyone – but I have a lot of confidence in him.

‘As ever, for people to produce their absolute best, a run is needed.

‘I don’t think he particularly let us down on Saturday, I don't think working through the thirds we gave any of our forwards great service.

‘Dave has a lot of strengths and can get a run of goals as well, he has a good goalscoring record.

‘Opportunities so far have been few and far between and that’s tough for him coming into the team.

‘Every player needs that, it doesn’t always happen, that’s why you see players change clubs so many times, it’s just a process.

‘We want to be able to persevere because he has a lot going for him.’