Portsmouth boss gives reasons for handing Whatmough new deal

Jack Whatmough’s new deal is reward for being in the shape of his life.

And Kenny Jackett revealed Whatmough has convinced him he can now withstand playing an extended run of games, after emerging from his injury struggles.

Jack Whatmough has signed a new deal. Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC.

Whatmough yesterday signed a new deal which ties him to Pompey until the summer of 2021.

Jackett feels it’s reward for the work the 22-year-old has put in this term.

He said: ‘Superstition aside, we’ve always been convinced of Jack as a player.

‘He’s had some bad luck with injuries but has now played just over half a season and had a really good run of games.

‘I do think he’s earned the new contract. I think it’s the right decision.

‘I’m pleased for Jack. He’s in great shape - the best physical shape he’s been in.

‘He has to continue that standard because that’s a big part of what he’s doing.

‘As a relatively young football he will continue to improve and, as he is now, continually be an asset for Portsmouth.’

Whatmough has made 26 appearances this term and come through a busy Christmas period unscathed, playing every game.

That’s vanquished any concerns from Jackett over the Gosport lad withstanding the rigours of a League One season.

He added: ‘He’s proved himself well.

‘I was wondering about and undecided over whether I would need to leave him out at certain stages.

‘The only time I’ve done it was the Accrington.

‘But, on speaking to him, he’s felt better when he’s had his rhythm of playing and got into a routine.

‘Generally then when you don’t play you have train harder and his body isn’t in a rhythm.

‘It’s quite a big thing and a very good point.

‘He’s felt he ready and over Christmas played five games in 15 days. He played them well and had no ill effects.

‘So it’s the right thing and look forward to working with him as he comes into a key stage of his career.’