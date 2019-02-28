Pompey can’t afford to fear a Bradford bounce after their managerial resignation.

The Bantams arrive at Fratton Park this weekend after David Hopkin departed as manager on Monday.

The Scot resigned from his position with his side one place off the foot of the League One table.

That means Bradford are now looking for their fifth boss in 385 days, with Martin Drury placed in caretaker charge.

Jackett knows a change in the managerial hot seat can invigorate a first-team set-up – and that may well be the case for the visitors.

But the Blues boss underlined having his own house in order is the key factor, as his side look to end their eight-game winless streak in the league after being invigorated by their midweek Checkatrade Trophy win against Bury.

David Hopkin has stood down as Bradford manager after just six months in charge. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Jackett said: ‘When you are in the manager’s chair you do think all things.

‘In the end, though, my experience tells me to concentrate on what you can affect, which is your own team.

‘Put your own team out, play well and affect things positively for yourself. Hopefully, that’s good enough.

‘You do wander on to the other things, but if you give it too much time you drive yourself mad.

‘You can analyse the opposition and get it spot on, but if you don’t get your own team right you don’t win.

‘In the end it does come back to you. Getting your own team right is more important – and that will be the case on Saturday.

‘Whoever Bradford have in charge and whoever the players are it’s a home game for us and we want a win on the board. That’s what I have to concentrate on.’

Hopkin lasted less than six months in the Bradford post and now finds himself out of work after the latest change.

It’s a situation Jackett has sympathy for, even if he’s also fully aware that’s the realities of management.

He added: ‘For Bradford, the first game since losing their manager is at our place. That’s the way it is and the way it works.

‘Dave is not someone I really know at all or have come across too much.

‘As you would with any manager, though, you have sympathy for their situation, when they lose their job in particular.’