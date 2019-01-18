Portsmouth boss gives verdict on move for Bristol City’s Eisa.

Kenny Jackett has ruled out a January move for Mo Eisa.

The Pompey boss has stated he’s not interested in bringing the Bristol City striker to Fratton Park this month.

Robins boss Lee Johnson has intimated he’s prepared to let Eisa leave Ashton Gate on loan this month.

Jackett put the 24-year-old at the top of his striking shopping list in the summer, after he’d shown impressive goalscoring form for Cheltenham.

Eisa opted to move to the Championship for a fee of around £1.5m, however, ending one of the summer’s most protracted transfer stories.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the Sudan-born hitman, however, after his suffered ankle ligament damage in August. That was after just 12 minutes of Championship football from three substitute appearances.

Eisa has picked 13 minutes of action since returning in November and now Johnson thinks the time is right to let him leave temporarily to get some meaningful minutes under his belt.

A host of clubs are keen on bringing in the former non-league marksman but Jackett says Pompey aren’t one of them.

When asked if bringing in Eisa was in his thoughts, Jackett said: ‘No it’s not. It’s not a consideration.’

Jackett remains in the market for a striker this month, to bolster his options for Pompey’s promotion bid.

His preference appears to be towards bringing in a physical attacking presence, with Oli Hawkins the only striker of that nature presently in the senior set-up.