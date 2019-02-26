Kenny Jackett has sympathy for the players set to be dropped for Pompey’s Checkatrade Trophy semi-final.

The Blues boss has used the competition to give minutes to those who’ve played support-act roles during the League One promotion push this season.

Louis Dennis is set to miss out on Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final. Picture: Joe Pepler

The likes of Louis Dennis, Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May have featured prominently in the Checkatrade Trophy.

And they’ve helped put the Blues one win away from a Wembley appearance.

However, Jackett is set to name his strongest team possible for the last-four clash at Bury tonight (7.45pm).

As a result, Dennis and May – who were both out the squad for Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley – as well as unused substitute Haunstrup, will drop out of Checkatrade Trophy favour at Gigg Lane.

The Pompey boss has already told them they won’t be starting – which they’re disappointed about.

But Jackett regards the clash against the Shakers a significantly different scenario to games in previous rounds.

He said: ‘I’ve spoke to them and there are several that are disappointed – there’s no doubt about that.

‘There are several that are disappointed and were looking forward to this.

‘I do have sympathy for them but it’s a decision I have to make and what’s the best thing for us and the club.

‘There’s only one way you can justify it and that’s by winning. If you lose the game then you should have worked it the other way. This gives us the best chance in the semi-final.

‘Whatever you say, if you get to a semi-final then the attitude, tempo of the game and it being live on TV can’t be compared to playing against Arsenal or Tottenham under-21s – even Southend or Peterborough on a quiet Tuesday night.

‘For one, the carrot is directly there rather than in the future. Secondly, the atmosphere of the ground and thirdly it’s live on TV.’

Five of Dennis’ eight Pompey appearances have been in the Checkatrade Trophy since arriving from Bromley last summer.

May has failed to feature in the league since returning from his loan spell at Aldershot, while Haunstrup hasn’t played in the third tier since New Year’s Day.

Jackett added: ‘In terms of this game, there aren’t many similarities to the early rounds.

‘That’s my reason to go as strong and as experienced as possible. The only thing that justifies it is winning.’