Portsmouth boss: Haunstrup can ease Brown blow

Brandon Haunstrup has been backed to ease the blow of Lee Brown’s continued absence.

Brown’s hamstring injury, sustained at Fleetwood, ended his proud ever-present league record for the Blues.

Brandon Haunstrup has been given a first-team opportunity following Lee Brown's injury. Picture: Sean Ryan

That prompted Haunstrup to deputise from the bench in the 5-2 triumph.

The New Year’s Day clash with AFC Wimbledon represented the 22-year-old’s maiden League One start at left-back since the final day of the 2017-18 campaign.

It also produced another victory as Kenny Jackett’s side extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

And with Brown expected to be sidelined for up to three more weeks, Pompey’s boss has faith that Haunstrup will continue being an excellent deputy.

Jackett said: ‘Against Wimbledon, Brandon faced Mitch Pinnock, who is strong, has a nice left foot but was playing on the wrong side. When he checks back he has some quality in the box, which is a good outlet for them.

‘For Brandon, that was two games in quick succession, then you want a few days to get his breath back and go again – which he will do.

‘I would think, in terms of our injuries, Nathan Thompson looks at least a month out, Lee Brown maybe half that, two-to-three weeks.

‘Lee is definitely not as bad, we hope it won’t eat into too much of the season.

‘Brandon is capable of replacing him. Every club is the same, you have to have young players underneath and when the chance is there you have to play them.

‘That is the case with Brandon, he has worked hard for his chance.’

Haunstrup signed a new two-year deal with Pompey last June, tying him to the club until the summer of 2020.

It was reward for 20 appearances during Jackett’s maiden Fratton Park campaign, with 16 of those first-team starts.

However, the arrival of Brown on a free transfer from Bristol Rovers saw the newcomer established as first-choice left-back.

Haunstrup actually started the opening match against Luton on the left-hand side of midfield in a 4-4-2, an encounter the Blues won 1-0.

New Year’s Day was his 10th outing of the campaign – and a first league start since that Hatters visit.

The Waterlooville youngster now has 36 appearances since climbing through the youth ranks.