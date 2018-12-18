Portsmouth boss: In-form Lowe is ready for the Championship

Kenny Jackett is convinced blossoming Jamal Lowe is ready to make a Championship impact.

The winger has made outstanding progress since emerging from the non-league game in January 2017.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his goal against Southend. Picture: Joe Pepler

Plucked from Hampton & Richmond for a second shot at the Football League, Lowe has subsequently netted 20 times in 89 Pompey outings.

The Blues’ joint-top scorer remains a pivotal figure in the drive for promotion from League One, having now made 65-successive league appearances.

And Jackett believes the ever-improving ex-Barnet man possesses the talent to take another stride during his magnificent rise.

He said: ‘I do think Jamal can play in the Championship.

‘He has the athleticism and the power. As you go up each division, the first thing you see is the size of the players, the power of the players and the pace of the players is higher.

‘I took over a side quite small, which didn’t have enough power and pace in it.

‘The Oxford game (August 2017), was quite a good example for me where Oxford were at the time very well fancied, as they are most years to do every well.

‘We have improved in some areas since then and as you go up each level you have to improve again.

‘In terms of Jamal, I feel that, in terms of potential, why shouldn't he be looking at the next level and hope to get there with us – then be able to hold his own?

‘Generally his athleticism and pace stands out, while he does have a hunger to work and improve, which I like with players.

‘He has worked had on all aspects, he is a fit lad and trains hard, I have to rein him in sometimes. He’s in the gym, wants to work on his left foot, wants to work on his finishing and it was good to see him get a header against Southend.

‘He has improved, improved his understanding of the system but, overall, almost two years into his Portsmouth career he’s had a positive contribution so far.

‘And there is a lot to build on and improve.’

Lowe was aged 22 when snapped up by Pompey

And Jackett credits that maturity for enabling his ongoing improvement.

He added: ‘The timing was right for Jamal.

‘He wasn’t particularly young when he came out of non-league and shows you about sometimes looking at players aged 17, 18 and 19.

‘A year or two into their 20s and they are strong enough, mature enough and with enough confidence. Jamal is a good example.’