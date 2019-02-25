Portsmouth boss issues challenge to striker after Barnsley penalty pain

Have your say

Kenny Jackett challenged Omar Bogle to bury his penalty pain and relight Pompey’s campaign.

The Blues boss has backed his striker to bounce back from missing the spot-kick which denied his side victory against Barnsley in their promotion showdown.

Pompey's Omar Bogle. Picture: Sean Ryan

The Tykes left Fratton Park with a point in Saturday’s 0-0 draw after Bogle missed a 61st-minute penalty in the game’s crucial incident.

It meant Pompey had to settle for a point, despite producing a strong display which went down well with the home crowd.

The result means their winless league run is stretched to eight games with their fifth successive League One stalemate.

Jackett confirmed Bogle was the designated penalty taker and tasked the striker with showing the resolve to respond positively to the miss.

He said: ‘It was the key moment.

‘For Omar now he has to have the confidence to go and score again. He can do that.

‘People miss penalties. It happens.

‘I thought it was an outstanding save from Davies, if maybe the wrong height from our point of view.

‘It was a good height for the keeper, but even so he’s read it well.

‘He was (the designated penalty taker). We’ve got three who are very confident taking them.

‘There’s Omar, Curtis and Bryn Morris in the team on Saturday, but Omar’s the man in Gareth Evans’ absence.

‘Ronan wanted to take it, as did Bryn and will want to do so moving forward as well.

‘He’s disappointed and I felt he was a bit flat in the game after the miss.

‘He missed a lay-off or two out to the left side when he went to cut in. But it’s part of it.

‘You have to have a big heart and go again. That’s what he’ll have to do.’

The penalty miss meant Bogle failed to add to the two goals he’s bagged in his Pompey career to date.

Jackett feels the loanee has added a dimension to his team’s attacking play and that was again evident on Saturday.

He added: ‘I thought he had a very good game, Bogle.

‘He’s a useful player and he has a lot in terms of power.

‘If you can get the ball in to him, he’s one of those players if you can get it into his body from the chest down he has a lot of quality.

‘He has a lot of quality on that left foot and can hit a ball.

‘We have to keep working on getting balls into him wherever we can, because good moves come off him and he’s capable of scoring goals.’