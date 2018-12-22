Portsmouth boss keeps faith with table-topping personnel

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has named the same Pompey side for a fourth-successive league match.

There are no alterations to the starting XI for this afternoon’s key clash with Sunderland at Fratton Park.

The sole change to the match-day 18 on duty at Barnsley last weekend is the return of David Wheeler from injury.

He comes onto the bench for Dion Donohue as Pompey’s boss once again sticks with those players who have taken his team to the top of League One.

That means no place in the squad for Donohue, Danny Rose, Louis Dennis, Brandon Haunstrup and Joe Mason.

Meanwhile, Sunderland drop top-scorer Josh Maja to the bench, with Duncan Watmore handed a start.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Ben Thompson, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Burgess, Close, Green, Wheeler, Pitman.