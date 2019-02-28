Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett gives verdict on how he’ll deal with Christian Burgess’ Bradford absence

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is weighing up the best way to deal with Christian Burgess’ injury absence.

The Pompey boss will have to fill the void by Burgess being sidelined for the visit of Bradford, after injuring his ankle against Bury.

And Jackett is confident he can handle the 27-year-old’s absence without causing too much disruption to his side.

Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes are the favourites to step into the middle of the back four and partner Matt Clarke for the Bantams’ visit.

But Jackett explained Lee Brown and Nathan Thompson are other considerations to start in the position.

Despite losing Jack Whatmough recently to a serious knee injury, the Pompey boss is confident they can handle the issue.

He said: ‘In terms of the options, I do think we have defensive options.

‘There’s other players who can step into the middle

‘We have missed him (Naylor) when he’s not played midfield, but he’s played a lot of games in defence.

‘Lee Brown is an experienced player with 350 league game and can step inside.

‘Nathan Thompson has played centre-half a lot. He’s been a good addition for us and has good experience of playing centre-back.

‘Anton Walkes has the power and physique, too.

‘It depends on what the opposition does as well and whether they play with one up front or two, as to the size and power of the player you need.

‘I’m comfortable with the defensive options we’ve got for us to continue to put out a strong back four.

‘I do feel we have enough experience and ability to cover it.’

Jackett admitted he’s a relieved man when it comes to the extent of Burgess’ injury, with the hope he could return for the trip to Charlton.

He added: ‘When I saw Christian come off I wondered if it would be a number of weeks.

‘I was hoping it wasn’t broken or ankle ligament damage, but we’re hopeful.

‘As any manager, you want to get into a winning run and keep the consistency.

‘If the performances or results are poor or you get injuries and suspensions you have to change. That’s it.

‘Then after that, if your recruitment is good enough you can sustain good results. That’s the balance.’