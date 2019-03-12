Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett: It’s football, don’t write anything off

Don’t write anything off.

That’s the message delivered by Kenny Jackett as Pompey head into the final 10 matches of their spluttering promotion push.

A return of eight points from the previous 30 on offer has seen the long-time League One leaders slip to fourth and facing play-off destiny.

Jackett, however, remains upbeat over their challenge, despite now eight points adrift of the top two.

The Blues travel to Walsall tonight (7.45pm) striving to kick-start momentum into the final stretch by claiming victory.

And their manager is refusing to concede defeat in pursuit of Luton and Barnsley.

Pompey are hoping Ronan Curtis can tonight add to his 12 goals in the trip to Walsall. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Jackett said: ‘We are in a position where we want to be pushing for the top two.

‘You need to be winning every week, you need to be putting real pressure on them, so for many reasons we are disappointed with the Charlton loss.

‘But if you could look at any 10-game section of any season, you will see a big sprint, so it does happen.

‘If you look at results over a 30-point period, somebody picks up 10 points and somebody picks up 30 points, it does happen.

‘We realise, out of those 30 points remaining, we need a high amount and then perhaps other people to slip up, but these things do happen.

‘We have to set our targets, we’ll try to do well, so don’t write anything off and let’s finish the season strongly.

‘It’s a tough ask, but does happen. Look at any 10-game swing, it can happen.

‘Different things can occur, a player or two suspended, injury, a few draws, football is football.

‘You have to really concentrate on yourself and see if you can carry out your part of it, which is a big part.’

As it stands, leaders Luton are positioned 11 points ahead of Pompey, with Barnsley possessing an eight-point advantage.

Intriguingly, third-placed Sunderland travel to Barnsley tonight.

Jackett added: ‘If it isn’t the two top, we have to qualify for the play-offs and there are some good sides chasing them, so we still have a bit to do.

‘If you do reach the play-offs, you want to be in a position of playing well, performing with confidence and consistency, it then gives you a better chance of being successful.

‘We look forward positively and look forward optimistically.’