Kenny Jackett is hoping to unleash Omar Bogle as soon as possible after the striker returned to training on Thursday.

The on-loan Cardiff front man had been absent with a hamstring injury since the goalless draw against Barnsley on February 23.

He has subsequently missed games against Bury (Checkatrade Trophy) and Bradford (League One) but could be considered for Saturday’s trip to Charlton.

Manager Jackett is keen to see if there are any after effects before deciding whether to include him in his match-day squad for the game at The Valley.

He admitted a fit Bogle would provide a ‘great’ boost to his team’s promotion hopes.

Jackett said: ‘Omar Bogle trained today.

Omar Bogle returned to Pompey training on Thursday Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It was his first day today after being out with a hamstring injury.

‘Hopefully he’s okay – whether it’s Saturday or whether it’s Tuesday, we’ll see.

'But he’s done one day’s training after his hamstring and hopefully he’s okay.

‘If he’s fully fit he’ll be a great addition if and when he joins us.’

Bogle has scored two goals in six games since his January transfer window move from the Bluebirds.

However, he missed a 61st-minute penalty against the Tykes before his substitution on 84 minutes.