Kenny Jackett doesn’t expect Charlton to suffer with manager Lee Bowyer banned from the touchline for Saturday’s match at the Valley.

The Pompey boss admitted it can be hard to keep cool at times, with decisions like the corner awarded against Burnley that saw Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino angrily confront Mike Dean and then pick up a two-match touchline ban.

That appeared out of character for the Argentine who has said he is ‘in shock’ and that it is ‘unfair’.

Bowyer will serve the second of his three-match ban after his dismissal in the AFC Wimbledon League One game.

But Jackett, who has never been banned himself, feels that won’t be an issue for Charlton in the televised clash (5.30pm).

He said: ‘It doesn’t matter wherever you watch the game from and you have your staff there. I don’t think it’s a major issue. It wouldn’t be if it was myself.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Robin Jones

‘Sometimes you do feel aggrieved with things but I always want to try to observe and make sure I don’t miss anything.

‘I haven’t been banned. For myself if I find I’m jumping around too much then by the end I’ve maybe missed a few things I should have noticed at the time.

‘For what influence you can have on the side – substitutions is a big one as a manager, tactical changes, information to the players, maybe just general encouragement to the players as well – for the bit you can influence I do feel I want to be able to do that if it is on at that particular time. That’s why I try hard to concentrate.’

Jackett put Pochettino’s confrontation with the referee down to passion taking over.

The Blues boss added: ‘That ban was for what he said after the end of the game at Burnley.

‘It’s a tough job being the referee. Players, managers, coaches do challenge the referee from time to time. It is then up to the powers that be to implement the rules.

‘Pochettino felt aggrieved because the winning goal came from a corner that wasn’t.

‘If you are managing one of the big clubs there is a massive amount of focus on you.

‘Pochettino generally handles himself fantastically well. He’s got a great deal of respect, quite rightly so, for what he has achieved in the game, for what he is doing now and how he conducts himself.

‘He’s very, very good at what he does.

‘In terms of the system though, passion comes out – that’s just where it is.’