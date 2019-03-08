Kenny Jackett will relish the task of taking on Charlton in front of the live television cameras on Saturday.

The match is a 5.30pm kick-off at the Valley – and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Both teams are among those chasing promotion from League One to the Championship.

It will be an occasion for the players to show what they can do and really make a statement of intent.

Charlton have the added pressure of a five-point gap to close on Pompey directly above them.

Jackett feels they are a good quality side with a strong squad, but his own team have been boosted by recent big wins against Bury and Bradford.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘Charlton are a very big club. Quite rightly so, they are one of the promotion contenders as they were last year. They have a very good squad of players.

‘It will be a big occasion on Saturday. A good crowd. TV cameras put in the mix. The sort of game that as a player you want to play in and you are in the game for.

‘It is a big game. It will be a great atmosphere and the TV cameras add to that.

‘Charlton are a genuine contender for promotion places and so they should be, like Portsmouth you see the tradition of it. Quite a recent Premier League tradition.

‘For us it was a good week last week. We scored eight goals in two games.

‘Bury away was a tricky tie. We came through it very well and then scored five on Saturday. Hopefully it gives us confidence going forward. Something we can base on.

‘We will need to go again, feel stronger, and we do feel always confidence with players is a big thing. You have to back that up with a lot of hard work.’

Jackett admires the emphasis Charlton have put on youth as a club and the way they have continued that policy even when they have been out of the top two divisions.

He added: ‘They continually produce top players out of their academy.

‘It is hard as you slip outside the Championship but they have continued to do that. That’s a credit to everybody at their club.’