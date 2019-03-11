Kenny Jackett is relishing unleashing Omar Bogle once again following a ‘pleasing’ start to his Pompey career.

The on-loan striker returns to the Blues squad for tonight’s trip to Walsall (7.45pm).

A hamstring problem has sidelined Bogle for the last two league matches, halting an encouraging entrance since January.

With two goals in six games, Jackett believes the Cardiff player adds a mobility absent from his front line.

Now the 25-year-old is challenging Oli Hawkins for the lone striking spot at the Saddlers.

Jackett said: ‘We didn't want to risk Omar on Saturday.

‘It was a very, very close one and he felt okay, but generally we give players coming back from a hamstring a full week’s training.

‘We think he’s now had enough time and are comfortable we’ve done everything right to get him back – and for him to stay back.

‘He has done well, is a talented player and, no disrespect to anybody who has played up front, he has given us a little bit more mobility in the centre-forward position.

‘So far we have played Hawkins and Brett Pitman in that position, although Pitman is now dropping a little bit deeper.

‘Omar has come in and given us a little bit of mobility, while when he gets hold of the ball is very strong on his left side and can finish.

‘In terms of judging him, we are pleased with what we have seen so far – and are looking forward to him doing well.’