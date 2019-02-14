Kenny Jackett believes his side are still capable of reeling in storming League One leaders Luton.

The Pompey boss remains convinced everything is still up for grabs this season, as he team get set to go to Southend.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

But Jackett is fully aware his men have to shake off a five game winless run in the league and embark on a powerful finale to the campaign.

Luton are on a record-breaking run of 19 unbeaten games in the third tier, which has seen them open a nine advantage over the Blues.

Jackett isn’t giving up hope of reeling in the Hatters, though, and is confident, if supporters believe their team are capable of delivering, Pompey can generate irresistible momentum.

He said: ‘It seems it (open). I would think so.

‘They (Luton) have had a run which is as good as any club around Europe on the stats, so fair play to them for that.

‘For us, anyway, I do think everything is open still, though.

‘As time goes on there are fewer points to play and I understand the more the certainty will be there (for Luton), I understand that.

‘In whatever race, though, you need a sprint finish and as you get down to the last 10 games. Portsmouth saw what can happen when you win a high amount of games in League Two.

‘It can take you right in there, and, we, like everyone else, will be setting ourselves up to do that if we can.

‘It’s still open, definitely and it’s about us getting our own form sorted out.

‘I feel we have a good group of players and getting the most out of them is key.

‘This is a club that can get momentum, definitely and is a club capable of momentum at the end of the season.

‘It’s only our performances which will bring that momentum and with the passionate crowd if they feel it, and they will only feel it with results and performances of quality.

‘The crowd will respond to what is on the pitch - so it’s our job to lead and after that we have the crowd build the momentum to help us is with the run-in.’

The Southend game marks a critical run of 5 fixtures in 15 days which will have key consequences for where the season’s headed.

But Jackett admitted events elsewhere now become increasingly significant for Pompey.

He added: ‘As you get further along the road there’s fewer points to play for.

‘Then what other people are doing comes into play more.

‘But I also feel for so many games in a short space of time, if we could get some momentum it could really help us for the run-in.

‘If we can get some momentum in this next period, get a good amount of points and win a very difficult semi-final it could really set us up for a great run-in.

‘So when they come thick and fast in a short space of time you can make a big difference.

‘We have to see that as an opportunity and see it as a challenge - because it’s a good challenge.’