James Vaughan has been told to be patient as he waits for his Pompey chance.

The Blues striker has yet to make h is full bow following his deadline-day arrival on loan from Wigan.

Vaughan has been restricted to 76 minutes of playing time off the bench across four games to date.

He will be hoping for more tonight as Kenny Jackett’s men face Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett feels weighing up how Vaughan works within the framework of his team has been an issue since linking up with new side for the rest of the campaign.

Jackett now also wants to see the former Everton hit man get on the goal trail.

He said: ‘He came on Saturday and got himself on to a chance from a right-wing cross but was just offside.

‘We’re looking for the right partnership for him.

‘That could be him and Gareth (Evans) or at the right time him and Hawkins or Bogle.

‘It’s just working around the right partnerships for him and the right balance.

‘For him anyway, he has to keep working hard and look for that first goal which always helps with any striker.

‘Bogle has got off the mark pretty quickly, so James has to be patient and keep looking for that first goal. He’s an experienced forward and it’s a crucial few months ahead.

‘He can only increase our options.’

Vaughan will be hoping for significant playing time as he returns to one of his old stomping tonight.

The 30-year-old spent the 2016-17 season at Bury where he smashed in 24 goals in League One, before earning a move to Sunderland.

Jackett is fully aware his new recruit is champing at the bit for greater involvement than he’s been given so far, but having options is a key factor for the Pompey boss.

He said: ‘In terms of wanting to start, he will 100 per cent be like that. It hasn’t quite happened but Bogle has been in good form and, at times, I’ve used Hawkins.

‘So the game time has been distributed between the three of them really, and Bogle has got the most game time out of all them.

‘We need options and depth really. While we’re all fit it’s okay, but if we lose players to injury we want experience as well and for that to be right the way through until May.’

- JORDAN CROSS