Portsmouth boss pinpoints key to delivering promotion ahead of Plymouth trip

KENNY JACKETT has called on Pompey to produce a sprint finish to deliver promotion.

And the Blues boss is adamant his team are capable of coming up with the powerful finale needed to make Championship football next season a reality,

Jackett is full aware an extended winning streak is what’s needed over the final 16 games of the campaign.

His team bid to start out down that road and arrest their worst form this term, as they go to Plymouth this Saturday.

The Pompey manager has experience of the kind of run needed, after helping Wolves to the League One title in 2014 with 17 wins from the final 21 games.

After bolstering his squad in the January window, Jackett sees no reason his current club can’t echo their success.

Jackett said: ‘At Wolves, we won 17 of the last 21. That’s promotion form

‘You need that type of run.

‘I’d certainly take that if it works out that way.

‘When you get around to the run-in they always say to win things you need a sprint finish.

‘Whoever wins this league, wherever they are now, will need a sprint finish.

‘We’re very capable of doing that. The club’s capable and the players are capable.

‘A sprint finish is what is needed to win the league.’

Wolves’ run under Jackett saw them set a new League One record as they finished the season with a mammoth 103 points.

But the Blues boss noted his current club also have form for delivering strong finales when it matters.

Paul Cook’s men, of course, won 10 and drew one of their final 12 games to dramatically win the League Two crown on the final day after being top for 34 minutes all season.

Jackett added: ‘In the League Two season here under Paul (Cook) a couple of years ago proved what can be done.

‘You were looking at Portsmouth floating around the play-offs and would they make the top seven?

‘But, by the end they came through and won it.

‘Maybe it was Kal Naismith’s goals which really set them up for that.

‘But they did it with exactly that - a fantastic finish.

‘At Wolves, we ended up with 103 points which is a record still.

‘The team we put together and the experience and pedigree of them made it a very, very good side.

‘We were a bit like Sunderland and had dropped two divisions in two seasons.

‘We’re coming from a different angle at Portsmouth after four years in League Two and a year at this level finishing eighth.

‘Before that, the club was coming back from administration so we’re coming from the other side.’