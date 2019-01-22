Kenny Jackett saluted the ‘quality’ moment which earned Pompey a Checkatrade Trophy semi-final place.

David Wheeler’s first-time left-footed strike sealed a dramatic 85th-minute victory for the Blues against Peterborough tonight.

The match had been goalless and deadlocked at the time, with Fratton Park penalties looming.

Then Wheeler intervened, latching onto Gareth Evans’ left-wing corner with a shot which entered the net via the underside of the bar.

The QPR loanee, who now has three cup goals for Pompey, hadn’t succeeded with two earlier glorious opportunities.

Then arrived the decisive strike admired by his manager.

Jackett said: ‘I felt in the first half we were the better team, we played well, then as the game built up in the second period Peterborough got on top of us.

‘There was some great defending by ourselves and, ultimately, a quality goal on the break from Dave Wheeler.

‘I’m pleased for him because he missed probably our best chances, but it just shows that you have to miss to score and he kept getting in there.

‘I’m pleased with the attitude of the players because there were a lot of changes, which is necessary in a period where you play five games in 15 days, that has to be the case.

‘There was some good experience for some younger players as well, which has been good for us in this competition.’

Wheeler was among four players to keep their places following the weekend loss at Oxford United.

Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans and Craig MacGillivray were also in Pompey’s starting XI against the Posh.

In addition to youngsters Dan Smith and Matt Casey, Jackett also called upon the experience of Christian Burgess and Ben Close.

And he was delighted with the players’ commitment against Steve Evans’ side.

Jackett added: ‘We had to keep some players (from the Oxford match) in there, you need a certain amount.

‘I am not a manager that likes to get fined for breach of the rules, but I still do feel you should, in this particular competition, be able to field whichever side which you want.

‘We do respect it, we do put a lot of effort into it, and our players are prepared.’