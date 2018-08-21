Portsmouth boss resists temptation to get inside track on Bristol Rovers

Kenny Jackett has resisted the temptation to tap into Lee Brown’s Bristol Rovers knowledge as Pompey travel to the Memorial Ground tonight.

Brown moved to Fratton Park from the Gas during the summer – ending a seven-year association with Darrel Clarke’s side.

During that period the left-back made 319 appearances for Rovers, scoring 22 goals, and helped the Pirates secured secure back-to-back promotions to League One.

He’s been an ever-present in the league for Pompey following his move.

But Jackett believes concentrating on his own team’s strengths, plus utilising the Blues’ analysis department, is more beneficial than making the most of the defender’s inside knowledge on Rovers.

Jacket said: 'We haven't asked him (Lee Brown) too much to be fair as it's very easy to get every team’s games up and analysis the squad.

'We all do it and sometimes you can do that too much and not play to your own strengths.

'It's a balancing of the two.

'The most successful sides know their team, the formation and who is going to score and you can't stop them – that's why they're the best teams.

'And then the sides down the bottom are usually unpredictable.

'It's not something we have focused too much on and 80-90 per cent of of preparation has been on ourselves.’

Jackett added he expects Brown to be fully focused on the job at hand as the full-back makes his first return to the Memorial Ground following his summer move to PO4.

'Lee played a lot of games there and won some promotions,’ said Jackett.

'Now his knew challenge is doing well for Portsmouth.

'While it'll be good for him to go back and I'm sure he'll get a good reception, he'll be concentrating on his new club and establishing himself here.

'He's somebody I've known for a while. Going back a long time he was at Joe Gallen's youth team at QPR and I seen him down the years.

'We needed a talker, to some degree some personality.

'The two centre-backs and Anton Walkes are young an that's fine but then to some degree you do need some talking at the right times as well.

'He's helped us and will continue to help us.'