Pompey are unlikely to scour the free-agent market if Jack Whatmough is ruled out of action for an extended period.

The defender limped off in the first half of of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Doncaster after picking up a knee injury.

Jack Whatmough limps off against Doncaster. Picture: Joe Pepler

Whatmough underwent an MRI scan earlier today to find out the severity of his setback. The Blues expect the results tonight or tomorrow morning.

If Whatmough is set for a long-term absence, it leaves Kenny Jackett with just two recognised centre-backs in Matt Clarke and Christian Burgess.

The boss hasn’t completely ruled out bringing in a player unattached to a club if they would strengthen Pompey.

But Jackett feels the likes of Tom Naylor and Anton Walkes operating as makeshift centre-halves if required would be a better solution.

He said: ‘We have enough players we can work internally.

‘The standard of the free-agent market generally won’t be as good as what we have.

‘If I feel there’s an exception to that and someone phones me up and I think so then yes, but generally not playing and getting up to speed is tough.

‘I wouldn’t rule it out because there can be one but that is generally the exception to the rule.

‘I would think that we have to concentrate with the group we have and have enough players to overcome injuries.

‘Burgess and Clarke I’m absolutely fine with then you’re looking at the likes of Walkes and Naylor.

‘Our squad would be good enough and better than anything externally.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​