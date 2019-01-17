Portsmouth boss reveals January recruitment policy 

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has revealed he’s primarily chasing players who can fulfil their potential with Pompey during the January transfer window.

But the Blues boss isn’t ruling out signing experienced pros if they can help get his side over the line in the League One promotion race.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Two new faces have arrived at Fratton Park this month.

Andy Cannon completed a £150,000 move from Rochdale on January 2, while Bryn Morris was captured from Shrewsbury on Monday.

The midfield duo are both 22 with their best days ahead.

Players on an upward curve who can develop into Championship performers is what Jackett is chiefly looking at.

The Blues boss has insisted he will make decisions on an individual basis, however.

Jackett said: ‘When you write up a list of players you try to recruit, you’re very fortunate to get the whole lot.

‘It’s very, very difficult to get absolutely everything.

‘You could write out a perfect wish list and whether it be age, experience, ability, athleticism or attitude – there are a whole host of things.

‘One of them would be the ability to maybe progress with the club. That is something we look at.

‘But, again, you need do need a balance. You do need a balance of people that can perhaps get you there and then ones that can flourish along the way.

‘A good team and a good squad is not just about one type of player.

‘Yes, I’d suggest most thinking has been bringing in players that can come in, but also have a future and hopefully are on an upward curve.

‘But there are times when you do need a player that can help you get over the line.

‘We will assess each one and make individual decisions.’

A striker is high on Jackett’s shopping list before the window closes on January 31.

An additional centre-back might also arrive.

The Pompey manager added: ‘We will make individual decisions but the vast majority of our decisions we think are players that can do it now.

‘But a common sort of theme has been players on an upward curve coming down.

‘Hopefully we’re getting people just on the upward curve. That is the art of good scouting.’